'India Committed To Boost Ties With UN': EAM Jaishankar As Nation Marks 75 Yrs Of Alliance

External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S Jaishankar, while speaking at the 'Showcasing India-UN Partnership in Action' event in New York, stated that India is committed to strengthen its partnership with the United Nations to ensure a brighter future for the planet.

EAM Dr. Jaishankar, began his address on Saturday, September 24, by saying, "In the 18th century, India accounted for about a quarter of global GDP. By the middle of the 20th century, colonialism ensured that we're one of the poorest nations, but in the 75th year of Independence, India stands before you proudly as the 5th biggest economy in the world."

While touching upon the recent digital advancements that India has witnessed, the EAM said, "In recent days, digital technology has successfully advanced food safety net to 800 million Indians. Over $300 billion of benefits are distributed digitally, over 400 million people get food regularly and we've administered over two billion vaccines, and the secret of that is indeed digital."

India dreams of digitising most remote villages & landing on the moon: Jaishankar

"India envisions itself as a developed country by 2047, a hundred years of our independence. We dream of digitising our most remote villages and landing on the moon. Perhaps even digitising it," Dr S. Jaishankar further said by touching upon India's plan for the future.

"India as you all know was a founding member of the UN, and as we mark 75 years of freedom, we also celebrate 75 years of our partnership with the UN. India stands committed to strengthen its partnership with United Nations to ensure a brighter future for the planet. We've full faith in the principles of UN and its charter. The world in our view is one family," the EAM concluded.

EAM Jaishankar's 10-day visit to USA

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar is on a 10-day visit to the United States, starting from September 18 to 28. The EAM led the Indian delegation for the High-Level Week at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Apart from this, the External Affairs Minister also participated in the High-Level Meeting of the L.69 Group on "Reinvigorating Multilateralism and Achieving Comprehensive Reform of the UN Security Council."

The EAM will travel to Washington from September 25 to 28 for bilateral discussions with US interlocutors. "His program includes inter alia, discussions with his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken, senior members of the US Administration, US business leaders, a round-table focussed on S&T and interaction with the Indian diaspora," the MEA stated.

It further stated that Jaishankar's upcoming visit would bolster cooperation on local and international concerns, further solidifying the strategic alliance between India and the US.

Image: ANI