'India Committed To Closely Working With Maldives', Says High Commissioner Munu Mahawar

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the High Commissioner of India to Maldives, Munu Mahawar, while addressing a press conference, said that India has been working very closely with the Maldives to deal with not only healthcare but economic challenges, first of COVID and now the evolving situation. Quoting PM Modi, he said that India has been the first responder in Maldives and India will always be the first responder in the Maldives.

"We remain committed to continuing working closely with Maldives and extending full support to the country. PM Modi reaffirmed that Maldives occupies a very special place in our neighbourhood first policy," Mahawar said.

Claiming that India's relationship with the Maldives has tremendously grown in the last few years, the Indian High Commissioner said, "Today we saw the signing of a contract for the construction of 61 facilities in Maldives. This visit of President Solith has achieved highly substantive outcomes for both the countries."

After PM Modi and his Maldives counterpart reviewed the bilateral ties and development matters including trade, security and defence, the two countries also had an exchange of agreements. Mahawar further informed, "President Solih will depart for Mumbai tomorrow morning. There have been a series of high-level discussions between the two countries."

Solih to meet President Droupadi Murmu

The High Commissioner of India to the Maldives also informed that Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will meet newly elected President Droupadi Murmu later on Tuesday. Notably, Solih will be the first head of any country, who will meet Murmu after she was elected the President of India.

The President of Maldives is on a four-day visit to India to discuss ways to further deepen the bilateral partnership between the two countries. He met PM Modi on Tuesday and reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to strengthen linkages in areas of the development partnership, trade, connectivity and P2P ties, among others.

This is President Solih’s second official visit to India. He came once before in December 2018 days after his election. He once also visited Bengaluru in April 2019 to watch an IPL cricket match.