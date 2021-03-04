'India Committed To Enhancing Connectivity & Providing Hindrance-free Access To Sea': EAM

Addressing the Ministerial-Level opening session in Maritime India Summit-2021 on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said "Today's event reflects India's strong commitment to work together with all regional stakeholders to enhance connectivity in our region & provide unhindered access to the sea, to landlocked Central Asian countries through Chabahar."

Centre plans to invest in Chabahar

While speaking about the Chabahar port, EAM said that Asia's global economic growth is creating enormous opportunities for sea-level connectivity in the region. To fulfill the growing aspirations of people, it is necessary to sort a huge infrastructure deficit in the region. The Minister said that the Centre has planned to invest in Chabahar as it understands the importance of the regional connectivity through it.

Jaishankar informed, "today’s event also commemorates five years of the signing of the Tripartite Agreement on the establishment of a Trilateral Transport and Transit Corridor." The Minister added that this agreement will enhance the cultural and trade links between the nation which include, India, Afghanistan, Iran and Central Asia. He said that the development of this port has not only come up as a transport hub for the Asian regions but it will also help in transferring "humanitarian assistance".

EAM on 'Chabahar Day'

India commemorates 'Chabahar Day' on Thursday at the last day of the Maritime India Summit-2021, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Ministers from six countries were present at the meet via video conferencing, it includes, Qudratullah Zaki (Transport minister of Afghanistan) Suren Papikyan (Armenia's Infrastructure minister), Mohammad Eslami (Iran's Minister of Roads), Oleg N Ryazantsev (Deputy Minister of Industry) and Choriyev Jasurbek Ergashevich (Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Transport)

EAM Jaishankar declared that India is partnering with 12 countries to establish an economic corridor. Also, the International North-South Transport Corridor INSTC trade corridor project will benefit the people of Asia. Jaishankar said that it is natural that the connectivity should be improved in the region as the world is going through a fundamental re-balancing.

