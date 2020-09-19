Committed To Ensure Water, Sanitation To All: India At UNHRC

At the 45th Session of the Human Rights Council, Vimarsh Aryan, First Secretary, India's permanent mission to United Nation's Office at Geneva (UNOG) said that India is committed to ensuring access to water and sanitation in all spheres of life beyond the household, particularly in public spaces, which is an essential element of the human rights to water and sanitation.

Vimarsh Aryan was addressing an interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur (SR) on 'Human Rights to Safe Drinking Water and Sanitation and apprised everyone about the Jal Shakti Abhiyan campaign that India undertook last year.

"We agree with the SR that the fulfilment of the human rights to water and sanitation cannot be accomplished in a short time frame and is often dependent on the availability and use of resources. I would like to share that last year Indian government undertook Jal Shakti Abhiyan, a campaign for water conservation and water security," he said.

READ: 'Revived Grassroot Democracy in J-K,' says India at UNHRC, takes a dig at Pakistan

In sync with PM Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' vision, Aryan also informed everyone about Swachh Bharat Mission and the Jal Jeevan Mission.

"Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, all Indian states have already declared themselves 'Open Defecation Free' by October 2, 2019, which implies that everyone in India has access to safe sanitation. A similar effort is underway under the 'Jal Jeevan' mission that aims to provide a functional household tap connection to all households in India," he added.

READ: CTA President urges UNHRC to hold emergency session over China's human rights violations

'Revived Grassroot Democracy In J-K,' Says India At UNHRC

Meanwhile, India also responded strongly to UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet's comments on Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the country had managed to revive grass-root democracy in the region 'despite persistent attempts by a neighbouring country to infiltrate terrorists.' ”We regret that the High Commissioner in her oral update made a reference to the situation in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” said India’s permanent representative Indra Mani Pandey.

“We have been able to revive grass root democracy and provide a new momentum to social and economic development, despite the challenge posed by COVID-19 pandemic and persistent attempts by one country to infiltrate terrorists to derail this process by all possible means,” Indra Mani Pandey added, taking a dig at Pakistan.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ: PoK activist raises 'Merge Gilgit-Baltistan with India' demand at UNHRC as Imran plots

READ: Now, 27 nations drag China to UNHRC over atrocities against its own people; seek access

(Image: ANI)