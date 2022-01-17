India Committed To 'One Earth One Health', 3Ps Target For Future: PM Modi At WEF

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered the ‘State of the World’ special address at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Davos Agenda along with Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF Klaus Schwab. With the nation celebrating its 75th year of independence, PM Modi hoped that India could stand up to its own expectations and work towards sustainable and reliable growth in the coming decades.

"India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence and also the administration of 156 crore vaccine doses in the country. A strong democracy like India has given the world a beautiful gift, a bouquet of hope. This bouquet has our technology, our talent, our temperament. India is going to play a role, exiting this pandemic," he said.

India committed to 'One Earth One Health': PM Modi

Highlighting the country's contributions during COVID-19, PM Modi stated that India was on the mission of 'one Earth one health', and had aided the world through its vaccine prowess. He told WEF, "Today, India is the 3rd largest pharma producer in the world. In the COVID times, we have seen how India following the vision of 'One Earth, One Health' is saving crores of lives by giving essential medicines and vaccines to many countries."

In this bouquet, we Indians have an unwavering trust in our Democracy, we have the technology to empower the 21st century with the temperament and talent of Indians: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda pic.twitter.com/odsxSl6nN2 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

'Best time to invest in India': PM Modi

"IT sector has worked 24 hours to save the world", PM Modi asserted sharing how India now had the world's largest, safe and successful digital payments platform-- UPI. He also detailed how the digital infrastructure of India turned out to be a big power of the country birthing technological solutions like Aarogya Setu and COWIN.

"In the last month alone, 4.4 billion transactions have taken place in India through Unified Payments Interface (UPI). This is the best time to invest in India. The entrepreneurship spirit that Indians have, the ability to adopt new technology, can give new energy to each of our global partners," the Prime Minister asserted.

In 2014, there were a few hundred registered startups in India. Today their number has crossed 60 thousand with above 10 thousand of them registered in the last 6 months. More than 50 lakh software developers are working in the country today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/BBMrrI6CF0 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

Mission LIFE, 3Ps target for future

Discussing the way forward, PM Modi shared that India was making policies and taking decisions regarding the present as well as the goals of the next 25 years. "In this period, India has set the goals of high growth, a saturation of welfare, and wellness. This period of growth will also be green, it will also be clean, it will also be sustainable, it will also be reliable. We are 100% dedicated to tackling climate change. What India announced in Paris, we achieved 9 years prior to the target," he said.

At the same time, he asserted that our lifestyle was also a big challenge for the climate. "'Throw away' culture and consumerism have made the climate challenge more serious. It is important for Mission 'LIFE' to become a global mass movement," he stressed.