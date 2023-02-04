India Committed To Preserving And Popularising All Culture And Traditions In Country, Says High Commissioner Kumaran

India is committed to preserving and popularising the culture and traditions of various parts of the country, the Indian envoy in Singapore has said, as he launched a two-day festival on Kashmir.

“Our diversity and composite culture is a matter of great pride and strength for us,” Indian High Commissioner P Kumaran said at the launch of the two-day festival, “A Slice of Paradise in Singapore: Celebrating Kashmir@75”, at the sprawling chancery.

The envoy highlighted a tapestry of art culture that has been passed down through generations, saying “The unique culture, cuisine and folk tradition of Jammu and Kashmir have great resonance not just across India but globally as well.” The Indian Government is committed to preserving and popularising the culture and traditions of various parts of India, he said.

Describing the festival as a good opportunity for Kashmiri artists, musicians, cooks and craftsmen, the event coordinator Nadir Ali said, “I want to take this show all over the world as we have rich history and culture.” “I am addressing the concern of Kashmiris settled across the globe by reaching out to them with such festivals. We want to preserve our culture and help our diasporas maintain links with their homeland,” said Ali who is working with JK Centre for Peace and Justice.

Ali, 35, is leading a 12-man delegation at the festivals.

“This is the first time in 30 years that a Kashmiri festival is held in Singapore,” added Sanjay Jalali, 62, who has worked for multinational corporations in Asia since the 1990s.

Reminiscing his early days in Kashmir, Jalali says the biggest challenge of the Kashmiri diaspora is to maintain the culture and language with their younger generation.

“The festival is a good opportunity to connect with the rich culture, art and cuisines of Kashmir,” said the businessman currently involved in waste to energy and sustainability projects, and is bringing both technologies and capital to the Indian market.

Jalali is an eminent member of the closely-knit 100+ Kashmiri families in Singapore that keep up with their cultural and traditional values by organising regional and traditional events.

About 500 Indians attended the two-day festival displaying arts, crafts and cuisines.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)