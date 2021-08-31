India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday emphasised on the peace process between Israel and Palestine. Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York on the Middle East Peace Process, the Foreign Secretary said that all the parties should refrain from such activities that could worsen the security situation of the Gaza Strip. Foreign Secretary Shringla also hoped for the early commencement of high-level negotiations between Israel and Palestine.

"Shringla, who chaired the UNSC meeting as President of the Security Council asserted, “We are concerned by the recent escalation in the Gaza Strip, which once again underscores the fragility of the ceasefire and the urgent need for addressing the underlying causes that have triggered the escalation".

The Foreign Secretary also highlighted that West Bank is continuously witnessing incidents of violence and clashes between the Palestinians and Israeli security forces. "Both sides must desist from provocative actions in the interest of peace and stability,” added Shringla.

Watch 📺: Remarks by Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla at the #UNSC meeting on "The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question"@MeaIndia pic.twitter.com/dBEBiRYMz8 — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) August 30, 2021

"India will remain fully supportive of all efforts to restart the peace process"

Speaking on India-Palestine relations, the Foreign Secretary added that India has "long-standing and firm commitment to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine, within secure, recognised and mutually agreed borders, living side by side with Israel in peace and security, India will remain fully supportive of all efforts to restart the peace process.” The statement from Shringla came a day after a first high-level meeting took place between Israel’s Defence Minister, Benny Gantz and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank on Sunday.

Meanwhile, violent clashes between both sides continued on Sunday with an Israeli's strike on Hamas militants targeting the besieged Gaza Strip hours after violent clashes broke out between Palestinian protesters and zionist law enforcers. In the wee hours of Sunday, the IDF conducted aerial strikes on Hamas military compound and one of the tunnel entrances used by the terror outfit. Further, in an online statement, the IDF also assured Israel residents that they will continue to defend them against Hamas’ violent tactics.

Israel-Gaza positive development

After highlighting the necessity of peace process, India's Foreign Secretary also talked about two positive development that was recently witnessed between the two regions:

Israel's decision to increase the number of work permits issued to Palestinians is expected to help strengthen both the Palestinian and Israeli economies.

COVID vaccination certificates issued by the Palestinian Authority and the facilitation of passage of patients from the Gaza Strip to the West Bank.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla concluded the address by mentioning India’s continued support with the transfer of aid and other essential items to Gaza to ease the humanitarian situation and facilitate early reconstruction, as well as for appropriate use of such aid.