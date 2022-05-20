India Condemns China Over 2nd Bridge Across Pangong Lake; 'Illegal Occupation Since '60s'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a statement on reports of a second bridge being constructed across Pangong Lake by China. The MEA has revealed that the new bridge alongside the old one are in areas that have been under the illegal occupation of China since the 1960s. Moreover, the MEA has categorically stated that India has never accepted illegal occupation of its territory by China as well as the "unjustified Chinese claim". In its statement, the MEA has reiterated that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India.

"We have seen reports of a bridge being constructed by China on Pangong Lake alongside its earlier bridge. Both these bridges are in areas that have continued to be under the illegal occupation of China since the 1960s. We have never accepted such illegal occupation of our territory, nor have we accepted the unjustified Chinese claim or such construction activities. We have made it clear on several occasions that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India and we expect other countries to respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the MEA statement reads.

Additionally, the MEA has also informed that the government has ramped up development of border infrastructure since 2014 which includes construction of roads and bridges. It stated that the government is committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along the border areas to meet India’s strategic and security requirements as well as to facilitate the economic development of these areas.

"Government keeps a constant watch on all developments that have a bearing on India's security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the MEA added.

Congress attacks Centre

Meanwhile, the Congress has attacked the Centre over reports of China constructing a second bridge over the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi stated that India’s national security and territorial integrity are "non-negotiable". Gandhi's response comes soon after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on May 19 had informed that it was monitoring the situation. Therefore, the Congress leader took a jibe at the Centre after it informed that it was monitoring the situation despite China's attempts to construct a second bridge. Gandhi has also urged PM Modi to "defend the nation."

Before Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the situation, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala too hit out at the Centre over the MEA's response on the situation. Surjewala has termed the response as meek and cowering, while adding that it compromises India's national security. Moreover, the Congress leader also stated that even as China continues to violate India's territorial integrity, the Narendra Modi administration continues to "cede India's territory."

China builds 1st bridge on Pangong

GOI: We are monitoring the situation.



China builds 2nd bridge on Pangong

GOI: We are monitoring the situation.



India’s National security & territorial integrity is non-negotiable. A timid & docile response won’t do. PM must defend the Nation. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 20, 2022

Image: PTI