India Condemns Kabul Attacks At UNSC, Says 'need To Stand United Against Terrorism'

India's Permanent Representative to United Nations, T S Tirumurti condemned the Kabul explosions at the UNSC meeting on Thursday, sending India's heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved. The Indian Envoy stated that the twin blasts had reinforced the need to stand united against terrorism and those who provide sanctuary to terrorists.

Addressing the UNSC meeting on Ethiopia, T S Tirumurti said, "We begin by strongly condemning the terrorist attack in Kabul today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the attacks. Today's terrorist attacks reinforce the need to stand unitedly against terrorism and all those who provide sanctuary to terrorists."

Twin blasts at Kabul Airport

Two suicide bombers and gunmen opened fire on throngs of Afghans at Kabul Airport, turning a sight of desperation into one of terror on Thursday. According to Afghan and American officials, at least 60 Afghans and 13 Americans were killed in the attacks. This was followed by a second explosion at the Hamid Karzai International Airport near the Baron Hotel. The Turkish Defence Ministry verified it. "We have no casualties among our ranks," it said. It has also been confirmed by the Pentagon. According to Republic Media Network sources, the initial explosion was put off by a suicide bomber and was followed by gunfire.

The US has vowed strong retaliation against the attackers and has held Islamic State (IS)-affiliated extremists responsible for the incident. In an address from the White House, US President Joe Biden vowed to continue the US evacuation operation and said he is looking at plans to strike ISIS-K assets. Military commanders have been instructed to develop plans to strike ISIS “assets, leadership and facilities," he said.

"To those who carried out this attack as well as anyone who wishes America harm know this. We will not forgive. We'll not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. We'll rescue the American citizens from Afghanistan. We'll get our Afghan allies out and our mission will go on," said Biden.