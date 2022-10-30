India Condemns Somalia Bombings, Asks World To Unite Against Terrorism

India on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Somalia's capital Mogadishu that left at least 100 people dead and urged the international community to stand united and resolute in combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

"India strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in Mogadishu on October 29 that have claimed many innocent lives," an External Affairs Ministry statement said.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to those injured in the twin blasts," it said.

"This attack again reminds the international community to stand united and resolute in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, as it remains one of the gravest threats to international peace and security," the statement said.

At least 100 people were killed in Saturday's two car bombings at a busy junction in Mogadishu, Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said, expressing fear that the toll could rise.

Somalia's government has blamed Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab extremist group, which often targets the capital, for the blasts.

