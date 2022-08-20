India Condemns Terror Attack On Hotel In Somalia's Mogadishu

India on Saturday strongly condemned the terror attack on a luxury hotel in the Somalian capital Mogadishu that reportedly killed at least 12 people.

According to reports, al-Shabab militants carried out the attack on Friday.

"India strongly condemns the attack on Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu and expresses heartfelt condolences to the victims & families of this cowardly act of terrorism," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

"India stands with the Government and people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism," Bagchi said.

