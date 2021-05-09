India Condemns Terrorist Attack In Kabul Amid Ramzan, Reiterates Tough Stance On Terrorism

Issuing a statement on the deadly terrorist attack in Afghanistan on late Saturday night, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the bomb explosion at the Sayed al-Shuhada Girls school in Kabul. The terrorist attack, denied by the Taliban, resulted in the death of more than 50 innocent girls. Terming the ghastly attack as an 'attack on the future' of Afghanistan, the MEA has said that the incident demonstrates the urgent need for 'dismantling terrorist sanctuaries' and for the comprehensive nationwide ceasefire to make the peace process meaningful and sustainable.

MEA issues statement

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on Sayed al-Shuhada Girls school in Kabul yesterday, which killed more than 50 innocent girl students during the holy month of Ramadan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the young girls who lost their lives in this barbarous attack. Targeting young girl students, makes this an attack on the future of Afghanistan. The perpetrators clearly seek to destroy the painstaking and hard-won achievements that the Afghans have put in place over the last two decades," the MEA said in a statement on Sunday evening.

Reiterating India's tough stance against terrorism, the MEA also highlighted that India has always supported the education of Afghan youth, adding that it remains committed to the progress and development of Afghanistan.

More than 50 girls dead, 100s wounded

After an initial estimate suggested that nearly 30 lives were lost in the terrorist attack, the Afghanistan Interior Ministry on Sunday affirmed that the death toll in a horrific bombing at a girls’ school in the Afghan capital has soared to 50, many of them pupils between 11 and 15 years old. The number of wounded in Saturday's attack has also climbed to more than 100, said Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian. Three explosions outside the school entrance struck as students were leaving for the day. The blasts occurred in a mostly Shiite neighbourhood in the west of the capital.

Countering the Taliban's denial behind the attack, the Interior Ministry has held the group responsible.

"The Taliban are behind this criminal and unforgivable act of terror, as they have done in similar attacks on Kabul university and university students in Logar province and other parts of the country, which caused civilian casualties. This attack was a suicide car bomb attack, carried out by Taliban, creating this huge crime," Arian said, as per AP.

The attack targeted Afghanistan's ethnic Hazaras who dominate the western Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood, where the bombings occurred. Most Hazaras are Shiite Muslims. The radical Sunni Muslim group has declared war on Afghanistan's Shiites.

(With AP Inputs)