India Condemns UK Parliament's 'one-sided Debate' On Farm Row 'based On 'false Assertions'

A debate held in the British Parliament on Monday over "safety of farmers" and "press freedom" in India has evoked a sharp response from the Indian High Commission in London, which issued a strongly worded statement over the "one-sided discussion" held in Westminster Hall.

The British parliament on Monday, set aside 90 minutes to debate the "safety of farmers" and "press freedom" in India, during which several MPs raised over the Indian government's reaction to the protests. In response to the discussions, the UK government said: "The concerns will be raised with India when both Prime Ministers meet in person."

UK lawmakers debate farmers' protest

The debate was held after a petition initiated by Indian-origin UK MP Gurch Singh received signatures from over a lakh residents of the country within weeks. During the debate, Scottish National Party's Martin Day raised concerns over the use of water cannons, tear gas, repeated clashes between police and farmers, and disruption in internet connectivity in the region. Meanwhile, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn the arrests of journalists was a matter of serious concern.

Responding to several opposition MPs raising concerns over the safety of farmers and journalists in India, UK Minister of State for Asia Nigel Adams said Britain's "close ties with India does not hinder the nation from raising concerns".

"We would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse," the foreign ministry said in the statement.

"Aspersions cast on India"

In a sharp response to the debate in the UK Parliament, the Indian Commission stressed: "The High Commission of India would normally refrain from commenting on an internal discussion involving a small group of Honourable Parliamentarians in a limited quorum. However, when aspersions are cast on India by anyone, irrespective of their claims of friendship and love for India or domestic political compulsions, there is a need to set the record straight."

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points, including Tikri, Singh, and Ghazipur, since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Last month, the government had given a sharp reaction after pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg and the US and UK lawmakers backed the demonstrations.