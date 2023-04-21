India Condoles With Yemen Over Deaths In Sanaa Stampede; 'Hoping For Peace & Stability'

India on Thursday conveyed condolences to Yemen over the death of at least 78 people in a stampede in the country's capital Sanaa.

According to reports, hundreds of people were also injured in the stampede at a charity distribution event for Ramzan at the rebel-held capital city.

"We would like to convey our deepest condolences to the government and people of Yemen on the sad incident in Sanaa. We hope and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"The tragic incident comes at a time when there have been encouraging developments in the Yemen situation," Bagchi said.

"In particular, we welcome the release of nearly 1,000 prisoners by the parties to the conflict which has taken place over the last few days," he said.

Bagchi said India hopes for an early establishment of peace, stability and security in Yemen.

Yemen has been witnessing large-scale violence for the last several years as a result of hostilities between the country's internationally recognised government and southern separatists.

To a question on a journalist from the minority Hindu community missing in Pakistan for several days, Bagchi said it is well-documented the way minorities are treated in Pakistan.

"The problem of enforced disappearance of journalists and civil society activists is well-known there. We will keep expressing serious concerns with the Pakistan government on these issues," he said.