India Conducts 46% Of RT-PCR, 49% Antigen Tests So Far To Combat COVID-19: Health Ministry

Till Tuesday, November 10, India has conducted at least 49 percent of rapid antigen tests and 46 percent of RT-PCR tests for the novel coronavirus, Union Health Ministry informed. Almost five percent of tests were conducted through CB-NAT and TrueNat, the ministry added. So far India has performed about 11,96,15,857 COVID-19 tests, which the India Council of Medical Research claimed to be the second-highest number of tests in the world.

While addressing a press briefing Rajesh Bhushan, Union health said: "As of this morning, in India, 46 percent of the total tests for detection of COVID-19 were RT-PCR tests, 49 percent were Rapid Antigen Tests and five percent tests were carried out using CB-NAT and TrueNat."

'Positivity rate is reduced'

Referring to the high number of testing, Bhushan further apprised that the positivity rate is reduced and it has come down to 7.18 percent while the positivity rate of 24 hours in last week was 4.2 percent, respectively.

"Over 11.96 crore COVID-19 tests conducted in India till now, which is the second-highest in the world. On average, 11,18,072 tests conducted daily last week," said Bhushan.

India has registered an average of three new COVID deaths per million population in the last seven days on the other hand the global average stands at seven new deaths per million, according to the Central government. About 235 new cases per million population have been reported in the last 7 days in India and globally it is 482, Bhushan said.

He further said about 62 percent of new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours were reported from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Punjab. About 54 percent of new cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal and Kerala. Ahead of the festive season, the Union health secretary has cautioned people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to avoid any further surge of cases in the national capital.

So far at least 79 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 infection which is the highest in the world, the government said while adding approximately, on average, 51,476 people recovered daily last week.

COVID-19 cases in India

On Tuesday, India's total cases surged to 85,91,731 with 38,074 new COVID-19 infections. The death toll mounted to 1,27,059 with 448 new deaths. While the total active cases are at 5,05,265 after a decrease of 4,408 in the last 24 hrs

(With ANI inputs) (Image-PTI)