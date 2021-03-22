India Confers Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 On Former Bangladesh President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

The Government of India on Monday conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2020 on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in recognition of his 'outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods'.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman played a vibrant role in the Civil war that led to the independence of Bangladesh from Pakistan on March 26, 1971, whereafter he was first made the Prime Minister of the country. He is known as Bangladesh's 'Father of the Nation'.

The jury meeting in which the awardee was chosen took place on March 19, 2021, and was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had two ex-officio members- The Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde and the leader of the single largest opposition in the Parliament Mallikarjun Kharge in attendance, along with two eminent members- Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla and the founder of Sulabh Internationational Social Service Organization.

The jury unanimously after deliberation decided to select Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the recipient of this prize this year.

The release by the Ministry of Culture read, "The Prize recognizes the immense and unparalleled contribution of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in inspiring the liberation of Bangladesh, bringing stability to a nation born out of strife, laying the foundation for the close and fraternal relations between India and Bangladesh and promoting peace and non-violence in the Indian subcontinent."

This comes right ahead of PM Modi's visit to Dhaka on March 26 to join in the celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Gandhi Peace Prize

Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award instituted by the Government of India since 1995, the year that marked the 125th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The award is open to all, regardless of nationality, race language, caste, creed and sex.

In the past few years, it has been conferred on Vivekananda Kendra (2015, Akshay Patra Foundation, India and Sulabh International (2016), Ekal Abhiyan Trust (2017), the chairman of The Nippon Foundation YÅhei Sasakawa (2018) and late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman (2019).

The award carries an amount of Rs 1 crore, a citation and an exquisite traditional handicraft or handloom item.