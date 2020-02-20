India Congratulates Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani For Poll Victory

India congratulated Dr. Ashraf Ghani after being re-elected as the President of Afghanistan. In a release on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that it supported the democratic aspirations of the people of Afghanistan.

India wishes Afghani President

The release read, "India supports the democratic aspirations of the people of Afghanistan and remains committed to continue work with the new Government and the democratic polity in strengthening our bilateral strategic partnership in fighting the scourge of externally sponsored terrorism and for an enduring and inclusive national peace and reconciliation which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan controlled."

Ashraf Ghani won the elections and secured a second term in the office on February 18. According to state media, Ghani claimed the victory with a significant lead of 50.64% votes, followed by Abdullah Abdullah with 39.52% votes. This comes as Afghanistan is making progress with the Taliban for peace talks with regards to bringing a “significant and enduring reduction in violence”. Ghani has claimed to manage the next steps in a way that would “positively” support the overall peace.

The votes were held last September amid a record number of Taliban attacks intended to destabilize the election. The results were announced after weeks of assessments by the Independent Election Commission (IEC) after it completed the partial audit of the 300,000 disputed votes. The preliminary results of the September votes were announced in December. Ghani was narrowly declared the winner while Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah got 39 percent of a total of over 1.8 million votes.



However, opposition parties immediately protested the result, threatening a full-blown political crisis on the cusp of a United States peace deal with the Taliban. The IEC conducted the assessments of votes and announced the results earlier this week declaring Ghani as the winner.

The government stated that it hopes all leaders of Afghanistan work to strengthen national unity, and promote inclusivity and protect the rights and interests of all sections of society.

