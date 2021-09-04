India Consigns 150 Tonnes Of Medical Oxygen To Sri Lanka's Colombo Amid Rising COVID Cases

Amid triggering COVID infections in Sri Lanka, on September 4, India consigned about 150 tonnes more oxygen to reach the shores of Colombo. Coronavirus cases have been on a surge, therefore, on August 31, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa issued a liberalised regulation on the State's vaccine policy, wherein their health ministry announced that they aim to inoculate 3.7 million people from the 20-30 age group before the end of October 2021. Taking to Twitter, Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka referred to the oxygen arrival as, "Lifeline from India to Sri Lanka'.

"Lifeblood from India to Sri Lanka !!! About 150 tons of oxygen has reached the Colombo coast from Visakhapatnam and Chennai," they added.

இந்தியாவிலிருந்து இலங்கைக்கு உயிர்நாடி!!!

விஷாகபட்டினம் மற்றும் சென்னையிலிருந்து கிட்டத்தட்ட 150 தொன்கள் ஒட்சிசன் கொழும்பு கரையை வந்தடைந்துள்ளது. — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) September 4, 2021

India assists Sri Lanka

India has been aiding Sri Lanka's battle against the COVID pandemic; earlier, GoI sent emergency supplies of medical oxygen to Colombo. The same was sent to the island nation upon a request for assistance by Rajapaksa. In August, Indian naval carriers delivered 100 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen to Sri Lanka. In April-May, 2020, around 26 tonnes of essential medical supplies were consigned while an exchange of USD 400 million was transferred in July 2020. Also, the first batch of vaccines that were donated by GoI in January 2021, bolstered Sri Lanka's vaccine policy to be launched ahead of the schedule, India High Commission had stated.

COVID situation in Sri Lanka

On Friday, the Sri Lankan authorities imposed a nationwide lockdown until September 13 in a bid to curb the surge in COVID infections. Local media reports suggest there is a mounting pandemic crisis that is burdening the Sri Lankan healthcare system. However, an optimistic Rajapaksa-led government announced their objective was to vaccinate 14.6 million of Sri Lanka's 22 million people, who are aged above 30 years, by September. The administration has begun inoculating individuals aged 20 years to attain a fully vaccinated populace at the earliest. Sri Lankan Health Minister Dr Keheliya Rambukwella on Facebook informed that steps have been taken to commence the vaccination of people aged above 20 and below 30. He further noted that some of the people of this age group working in essential sectors have already been vaccinated.

(With inputs from AP)

(PTI/ Twitter: India High Commission in Colombo)