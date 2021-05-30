India Continues To Witness A Declining Trend With 1,65,553 COVID-19 Cases On Saturday

In a significant improvement, India on Saturday recorded 1,65,553 fresh COVID-19 infections depicting a decline in daily cases. Friday's new cases tally had shown the lowest numbers since April 12 and the figure has declined further. The active cases also decreased with improvement in the recovery rate.

According to the union health ministry, daily new cases are lowest in the last 46 days.

#Unite2FightCorona



➡️ At 1.65 Lakh Daily New Cases, declining trend in new cases is maintained.



➡️ Daily New Cases are lowest in last 46 days.



➡️ Active Caseload further declines to 21,14,508.

Active Caseload further declined to 21,14,508 bringing the positivity rate to 8.02 per cent. For the sixth consecutive day, the nation reported a less than 10% of positivity rate. The active cases decrease by 1,14,216 in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry data.

A total of 3,460 people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours taking the total COVID-related death toll to 3,25,972. The death count has also dipped further from yesterday's fatality total which was at 3,660. The COVID-related deaths are also decreasing for the past few days.

India's daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 17th consecutive day, with 2,76,309 fresh recoveries, according to the latest tally, the Union Health Ministry said. The recovery tally of India has reached 2,54,54,320 and the recovery rate stands at 91.25 per cent.

COVID-19 tests

The union ministry further highlighted that testing capacity has been increased with 34.3 crore tests conducted so far in India. On Saturday, over 20.6 Lakh tests were taken.

#IndiaFightsCOVID19



Testing for #COVID19 continues at full swing!



More than 34.3 Crore total samples tested so far across the country.



More than 20.6 Lakh tests conducted on May 29

India's vaccination drive

With 30 lakh (30,35,749) vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours, the total vaccination count has climbed to over 21.20 crore. The Government has also informed to provide nearly 12 crore doses of vaccines for national COVID vaccination in the month of June. In May, 7,94,05,200 doses were available for National COVID Vaccination Programme. The vaccine inoculation in age-wise data has reached 35.8% for those above 60 years, 43.3% for those between 45-60 years, and 20.9% for 18 above population.

Meanwhile, most states of the country have extended COVID-induced lockdown even after reporting lower number of fresh cases to curb the spread.