India Contributes $500,000 To UN Women; Reaffirms Partnership For Women-led Development

For women's empowerment and gender parity, India on Saturday contributed $500,000 (approximately Rs 3,79,76,800) to United Nations Women, the UN agency that works for gender equality and women's empowerment, for their core budget.

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the "valuable partnership of women-led development and gender parity" that India has with the UN agency. He went on to say that he is looking forward to working with UN Women to strengthen the connection even further.

Sima Bahous, the Executive Director of UN Women, commended India for its donation, writing that India's support for UN Women is "indispensable" in protecting women's and girls' rights throughout the world.

"Productive discussion with Amb T. S. Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to the UN," Sima Bahous said in her tweet. "India's support for UN Women remains indispensable to upholding the rights of women & girls, globally. Thank you for your generous core contribution," she added.

UN Women is a United Nations agency committed to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment. The United Nations Development Fund for Women (UNIFEM, founded in 1976) and other organisations merged to form UN Women, which began operations in January 2011. UN Women assists the UN Member States in developing global standards for gender equality and collaborates with governments and civil society to develop the laws, policies, programmes, and services necessary to ensure that the standards are effectively implemented and truly benefit women and girls around the world.