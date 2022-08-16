India Contributes Over Rs 3 Crore To Voluntary Trust Funds For Protection Of Human Rights

India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Geneva, on Tuesday revealed that the country has contributed $ 400,000 (over Rs 3 crore) to as many as four Voluntary Trust Funds. It further stated that the contribution has been made in order to demonstrate India's support for the UN Human Rights and its dedication to the global promotion and preservation of human rights. "Reflecting our commitment to global promotion & protection of human rights and support for @UNHumanRights India has contributed $400,000 to 4 Voluntary Trust Funds on Torture, Technical Cooperation, Implementation of UPR & LDCs/SIDS [sic]," India's Permanent Mission to the UN wrote on Twitter.

The four Trust Funds to which contribution has been made include the Voluntary Fund for Victims of Torture, the Voluntary Fund for Technical Cooperation, the Voluntary Fund for financial and technical assistance for the implementation of Universal Periodic Review, and the Voluntary Technical Assistance Trust Fund to support the participation of Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDs) in the work of the council.

About Voluntary Trust Funds

A special UN programme called the 'Voluntary Fund for Victims of Torture' provides direct assistance to victims of torture and their families. The General Assembly established it in 1981 to draw attention to the concerns of torture victims on a global scale. The Voluntary Fund for Technical Cooperation in the Field of Human Rights was founded by the UN Secretary-General in 1987. It is supported by voluntary donations and offers technical assistance to nations upon request from their governments.

The Voluntary Fund for Financial and Technical Assistance in the implementation of the universal periodic review came into force in 2007 by Human Rights Council resolution 6/17, which got further enhanced by resolution 16/21 in 2011. It also puts into practice suggestions made by the universal periodic review after consulting and receiving permission from the relevant nation.

The Voluntary Technical Assistance Trust Fund was established in 2012 by Human Rights Council resolution 19/26 to encourage the involvement of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs) in Council activities. Since its inception, the fund has been supported by voluntary donations from UN member states. The goal of the fund is to make sure that LDCs and SIDS, particularly those without a permanent representation in Geneva, may take part in and contribute to the Council's work.

India contributes USD 800,00 to promote use of Hindi at UN

It is worth mentioning here that India has also made a significant contribution to the tune of USD 800,000 (over Rs 6 crore) towards efforts to continue to promote the use of the Hindi language in the United Nations. According to the Indian mission, the government of India has been working hard to expand the usage of Hindi at the UN. In support of this initiative, the "Hindi @ UN" project was started in 2018 in partnership with the UN Department of Public Information, PTI reported. The project was launched with the goal of expanding the United Nations' public engagement in Hindi and raising awareness about global concerns among millions of Hindi-speaking people worldwide.

(Image: PTI)