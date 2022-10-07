India Conveys Strong Objection To US Envoy Visiting PoK & Calling It 'Azad Kashmir'

In a key development, India has taken an exception to the US ambassador in Islamabad visiting Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. Addressing a press briefing on Friday, October 7, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India has conveyed to the US its strong objection to the visit of Donald Blome, its ambassador to Islamabad, to the Indian region forcefully occupied by Pakistan.

India conveys strong objection to the US on its envoy's visit to PoJK

"We have conveyed to the US our objection to the visit of the US ambassador to Pakistan to Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir," said the spokesperson of MEA, days after the US envoy shared pictures from his visit on social media.

One of the places Blome visited was the so-called Quaid-e-Azam Memorial Dak Bungalow. “The Quaid-e-Azam Memorial Dak Bungalow symbolizes the cultural and historical richness of Pakistan and was famously visited by Jinnah in 1944," said Blome in a tweet, adding “Damaged during the 2005 earthquake, the local government has beautifully restored this heritage site for the benefit of the community and visiting travellers.”

Blome in the subsequent tweets highlighted how the U.S. has helped to restore 32 historic and cultural sites around Pakistan, totalling more than $7.1 million. The ambassador in Islamabad added, "These projects show the respect & admiration the U.S. has for Pakistan, its culture, and its people.”

“The Quaid-e-Azam Memorial Dak Bungalow symbolizes the cultural and historical richness of Pakistan and was famously visited by Jinnah in 1944. I’m honored to visit during my first trip to AJK.” -DB #AmbBlome #PakUSAt75 1/3 pic.twitter.com/KKIEJ17sUo — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) October 2, 2022

Growing bonhomie between US-Pakistan?

Pertinently, in a big show of bonhomie, last month, the US had approved a foreign military sale of the F-16 case for sustainment and related equipment for an estimated cost of USD 450 million, arguing that this will sustain Islamabad's capability to meet current and future counterterrorism threats.