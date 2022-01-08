India Could Witness COVID-19 Peak In Feb With 5 Lakh Cases Per Day, Predicts US Expert

A US-based health expert affirmed India will attain the COVID-19 peak somewhere in February and will attain a stage where the country will report five lakh cases per day. While speaking to ANI, Dr Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) and Chair of the Health Metrics Sciences at the University of Washington, said that India will witness the COVID peak due to the Omicron variant. However, he believed the wave will be "less severe" in terms of hospitalisations and deaths, unlike the earlier waves.

"You are entering the Omicron wave, as many countries around the world are, and we expect that there will be more cases per day at the peak than you had in April last year for the Delta wave, but Omicron is much less severe," said the health expert.

"So, while you will have many cases and set records probably for cases. It should be less of an impact on the severity of the disease. We currently have in the models that we will release later, we expect about five lakh cases at the peak, which should come in during the next month," he added.

When asked about the "hybrid immunity" - a condition where some have been both infected with the virus and vaccinated against the virus, the health expert said that the new COVID variant will be less effective in India like South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected in November last year.

According to him, the Omicron variant also rendered less effect on hospitals in South Africa as people were either vaccinated or had been infected with the delta virus in the past.

"What we know from a place like South Africa where there was a tremendous amount of prior infection, both Delta as well as Beta. Vaccination doses provide considerable protection for severe disease, from hospitalisation and death, which is why we think there will be many Omicron cases in India, but much less hospitalisation and death than you had in the Delta wave," noted Dr Christopher.

"We expect that 85.2% of infections will have no symptoms. They will be asymptomatic, but amongst the cases, we still expect quite a number of them to end up in hospitals and in terms of death, cases will be much reduced. So we expect that the peak of hospital admissions in India will be about a quarter of what you had for the Delta wave, and deaths should be less of what you saw for Delta."

India facing a flood of cases in the past two weeks

It is worth mentioning that India is currently registering a flood of cases in the past two weeks. In the last week of December 2021, India was reporting nearly 7,000 cases per day, however, the cases crossed the 1 lakh mark on January 6. On Saturday, January 8, India reported 1,41,986 new COVID-19 cases, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 9.28%.

According to the data released by the Health Ministry, the country has so far reported 3,071 cases of Omicron, of which 1,203 have recovered. Moreover, India achieved a new milestone in COVID-19 vaccination on Friday. The total number of vaccine doses administered across the country has already crossed 150 crore. Notably, India began its vaccine campaign on January 16 last year.

With inputs from ANI

