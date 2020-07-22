Last Updated:

India COVID-19 Cases Surge Past 12 Lakh After Southern States Report 17,000 New Infections

India now has more than 12 lakh Coronavirus cases after southern states particularly Kerala and Andhra Pradesh reported record new infections on Wednesday

Written By
Shubhayan Bhattacharya
COVID-19

India now has more than 12 lakh Coronavirus cases after southern states particularly Kerala and Andhra Pradesh reported record new infections on Wednesday. As per the Union Health Ministry's latest figures released Wednesday morning, India had 11,92,915 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Of them, 28,732 people have died, 4,11,133 are active cases while 7,53,050 have recovered.

This evening, Andhra Pradesh reported 6,045 new positive cases while Kerala recorded 1,038 cases, as per their respective health department bulletins. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka reported 5,849 and 4,764 new COVID-19 cases respectively.  

If these figures are put together, then southern states, barring Telangana and Goa whose numbers are yet to be updated, have added 17,696 new cases in the national tally as of July 22.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Cases Top 12 Lakh As Andhra, UP Report 8000 New Infections

READ | Lab-made 'mild Virus' Mimics Coronavirus, Can Aid Drug, Vaccine Discovery: Study

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 2,308 new COVID-19 cases, taking active cases to 20,825 in the last 24 hours. Authorities in the union territory of Ladakh said eight more people have tested COVID-19 positive, taking the tally to 1,206. 

Chandigarh a surge of 29 new cases of Coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to 780 including 241 active cases and 13 deaths. On the other hand, 45 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last late 24 hours in Manipur, taking the total to 2,060 of which 642 are active and 1,418 recovered cases. 24 people, including six BSF personnel, tested positive in Meghalaya, which now has 433 active cases.

Earlier in the day, the Regional Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) South-East Asia Region, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh said that India responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with “utmost urgency from the start”.

(AP Photo)

READ | COVID-19 Vaccine 'Covishield' To Be Made In India By Dec 2020, Will Be Priced At Rs 1,000

READ | India Is Continually Strengthening COVID-19 Preparedness And Response Measures: WHO

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all