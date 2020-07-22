India COVID-19 Cases Surge Past 12 Lakh After Southern States Report 17,000 New Infections

India now has more than 12 lakh Coronavirus cases after southern states particularly Kerala and Andhra Pradesh reported record new infections on Wednesday. As per the Union Health Ministry's latest figures released Wednesday morning, India had 11,92,915 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Of them, 28,732 people have died, 4,11,133 are active cases while 7,53,050 have recovered.

This evening, Andhra Pradesh reported 6,045 new positive cases while Kerala recorded 1,038 cases, as per their respective health department bulletins. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka reported 5,849 and 4,764 new COVID-19 cases respectively.

If these figures are put together, then southern states, barring Telangana and Goa whose numbers are yet to be updated, have added 17,696 new cases in the national tally as of July 22.

In the last 24 hours, 6045 new #COVID19 positive cases and 65 deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh. Total number of cases rise to 64713 including 31763 active cases, 32127 discharges and 823 deaths: State COVID-19 Nodal Officer pic.twitter.com/3vEWsstSXE — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

#Correction 1,038 new COVID-19 have been reported in Kerala today, which is the highest single day spike in cases in the state. Out of the new cases, 226* cases have been reported in Thiruvananthapuram. Number of active cases now stands at 8,818: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pic.twitter.com/s5fQujzdv7 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

5,849 new #COVID19 positive cases and 74 have been reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total number of cases stand at 1,86,492 including 51,765 active cases, 1,31,583 discharges and 2700 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/Jc4pPYr2k2 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

4,764 new COVID-19 cases & 55 deaths reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 47,069 & death toll to 1,519. Out of the new cases, 2,050 cases have been reported in Bengaluru: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/UcJ0rxWDai — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 2,308 new COVID-19 cases, taking active cases to 20,825 in the last 24 hours. Authorities in the union territory of Ladakh said eight more people have tested COVID-19 positive, taking the tally to 1,206.

Chandigarh a surge of 29 new cases of Coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to 780 including 241 active cases and 13 deaths. On the other hand, 45 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last late 24 hours in Manipur, taking the total to 2,060 of which 642 are active and 1,418 recovered cases. 24 people, including six BSF personnel, tested positive in Meghalaya, which now has 433 active cases.

Earlier in the day, the Regional Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) South-East Asia Region, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh said that India responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with “utmost urgency from the start”.

