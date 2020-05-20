India's COVID Count Reaches 106,750 As Death Toll Rises To 3,303 With 42,297 Recoveries

As India battles with the COVID-19 pandemic, the death toll due to Coronavirus has risen to 3,303 and the number of cases climbed to 106,750 in the country, with an increase of 5,611 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 61,149 while 42,297 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, as per the latest numbers from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of state-wise data from the Health Ministry:

Revised testing strategy

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revised its testing strategy for Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. As per the new guidelines, asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of COVID-19 positive patients must be tested between 5-10 days of coming into contact.

Amid the heavy movement of migrant labourers across the country via Shramik trains, buses and on-foot in some cases, ICMR has mandated symptomatic returnees to be tested within seven days. This was mentioned by the MHA while releasing guidelines on the returning migrants' quarantine.

MHA guidelines for lockdown 4.0

As per MHA guidelines for the extended lockdown till May 31, all domestic & international air travel, metros, educational institutions, hotels, cinema halls, malls, gyms, swimming pools, places of worship, social/political/sport/entertainment/ cultural/religious events will remain prohibited. On the other hand, sports complexes and stadia are allowed to open without spectators. Moreover, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses will be allowed on mutual consent and intra-state movement of vehicles can be allowed as per the state government's decision.

Furthermore, the MHA has allowed states to decide on red, orange and green zones and allowed district authorities to demarcate containment and buffer zones in red and orange zones. The MHA has also allowed essential activities in containment zones but barred movement of people in and out of the zone.

Apart from the above-mentioned prohibitions, all other activities will be mentioned, states the MHA, with an additional night curfew from 7 PM to 7 AM. States and UTs can prohibit any other activities as deemed necessary. Apart from these guidelines, MHA has amended mandatory 'Aarogya Setu' installation to asking employers to install the app on a 'best effort basis' by its employees.