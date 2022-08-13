India Creates Guinness World Record For 'largest Human Image Of Waving A National Flag'

In a major achievement, the Chandigarh University along with the NID Foundation has created a new Guinness World Record by forming the world's largest human formation of a waving national flag.

The record which was earlier made by the United Arab Emirates, was broken on Saturday after 5,885 people gathered to achieve the feat at Chandigarh's Sector 16 Stadium. Confirming the same, Swapnil Dangarikar, Guinness World Record Official Adjudicator told ANI that the record once created by the UAE years back has been broken by the participation of 5,885 people.

"The title for this record is 'Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag.' One such record was set in the UAE, years ago. Today, that record has been broken, thanks to the participation of 5,885 people," he said.

Meanwhile, several senior officials including Chandigarh University Chancellor S Satnam Singh Sandhu, and other top officials of the UT administration, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi were also present at the event.

#WATCH | Guinness World Record for the largest human image of a waving national flag achieved by Chandigarh University and NID Foundation at Chandigarh today.



Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi was also present here on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/6jRgnsi5um — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2022

Notably, the event which was organised by the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University was held in the presence of thousands of people amid loud chants and cheers from the gathering at the cricket stadium.

Earlier, while speaking about the event, the NID foundation stated that over 8,500 students from the Chandigarh University and other educational institutions of the UT, along with the volunteers of the NID Foundation were set to make an attempt to create the world record. Also, over 25,000 people including youth, kids, and elderly, alike were expected to present.

Independence Day celebrations

It is worth mentioning that the event was organised in a bid to mark India's 75th Independence Day celebrations as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. In this regard, the government is also carrying out initiatives to promote its Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to instil a feeling of patriotism among the citizens and encourage them to hoist and display the national flags at their offices as well as residences.

Image: ANI