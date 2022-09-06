India Creates History! World's 1st Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine By Bharat Biotech Approved

In a massive boost for India's fight against COVID-19, Bharat Biotech's intranasal vaccine got the nod for restricted use in persons aged 18 and above. Earlier, Bharat Biotech had submitted data from the Phase 3 clinical trials of its intranasal vaccine to the drug regulator and sought approval both as a primary two-dose vaccine, and a heterologous booster shot. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya revealed that it had received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. Thus, this has become the first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine to get the green signal anywhere in the world.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya remarked, "This step will further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic. India has harnessed its science, R&D, and human resources in the fight against COVID-19 under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. With the science-driven approach and Sabka Prayas, we will defeat COVID-19."

Big Boost to India's Fight Against COVID-19!



Bharat Biotech's ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation. — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 6, 2022

What is the intranasal vaccine?

Based on the novel adenovirus vector, BBV154 is an intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 which stimulates a broad immune response neutralising IgG, mucosal IgA, and T cell responses. Most importantly, it is effective for blocking both infection and transmission of the coronavirus. As this vaccine is non-invasive and needle-free, it eliminates injuries and infections and trained healthcare workers are not required to administer it. A total of 400 and 650 individuals participated in its Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials held last year.

Elaborating on the intranasal vaccine, Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Dr.Krishna Ella told Republic TV, "If you take one dose of nasal vaccine you could block the infection and thereby block the transmission chain and then you can flatten the curve. It is just about 4 drops like Polio, 2 in one nostril and 2 in the other. Now global authorities like the WHO are getting convinced about nasal as a second-generation vaccine."

Vaccination in India

The country's vaccine drive against COVID-19 commenced on January 16, 2021, with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. This was opened up to frontline workers on February 2, 2021, while those aged above 60 and above 45 with co-morbidities became eligible for vaccination from March 1, 2021. While everyone aged above 45 could get vaccinated from April 1, 2021, all adults were added to the vaccination coverage category on May 1, 2021. In a huge achievement, India completed administering one crore coronavirus vaccine doses on October 21, 2021.

While vaccination of children aged between 15 and 18 started from January 3, the rollout of the 'precaution dose' of the vaccine to healthcare and frontline workers, and persons aged above 60 having co-morbidities commenced on January 10. Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, Corbevax and Covovax. A total of 1,02,49,79,224 citizens have been inoculated while 94,38,23,973 of them have received the second dose too.

Image: @sudarsand