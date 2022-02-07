India Crosses 170 Cr COVID Vaccination Milestone; Health Min Launches 4th Phase Of IMI

India on Monday achieved another vaccination milestone by administering COVID-19 vaccine doses to over 170 crore people across the country. While informing about the accomplishment, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted that the country has crossed the 170 crore vaccination mark.

"India is moving forward with great strength and vigour in its fight against COVID-19. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Prayas', we will win the battle against the pandemic," Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

Mansukh Mandaviya launches fourth phase of IMI

Earlier in the day, focusing on Universal vaccination, Mandaviya launched the fourth phase of the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 4.0. India has successfully achieved a massive COVID immunisation figure with the country's continuous efforts to reach out to each and every individual in the remotest areas of the country.

India reported less than one lakh cases on Monday, as the third wave of COVID-19 started languishing. The country recorded 83,876 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Besides, the country has recorded over 1,99,054 recoveries and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Centre states AADHAR not mandatory for vaccination

Apart from this, the Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that the Aadhaar card is not mandatory for registration on the CoWIN portal for COVID-19 vaccination. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant was informed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that one of the nine identity documents, including passport, Driving Licence, PAN card, Voter's Card, Ration card can be produced for vaccination.

The apex court took note of the submission and disposed of a plea filed by Siddharthshankar Sharma, who claimed that the Aadhaar card was being mandatorily insisted upon for administering coronavirus vaccination on the CoWIN portal. The apex court had on 1 October 2021, issued notice to the Centre on the PIL.

"Counsel for Union submits that about 87 lakh people without ID cards have been vaccinated. The grievance of the petitioner that he was denied vaccination for non-production of the Aadhaar card has also been dealt with in the affidavit. The Health ministry addressed a letter to Principal Secretary, Health in Maharashtra to take action against the concerned private vaccination centre which denied vaccination to the petitioner despite production of a valid passport ID. The grievance of the petitioner is duly met. All concerned authorities to act in accordance with the policy of the government," Centre said in an affidavit.

Besides, India on Sunday authorised the use of Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19, marking a major step forward in bilateral cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow in the fight against the pandemic, Russian Direct Investment Fund chief Kirill Dimitriev said in a statement. India joined the ranks with 30 other countries after the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) approved the single-dose Russia-made vaccine for restricted use.

