Latest News: India Crosses 45 Lakh COVID Cases, Sena Goons Attack Ex-Navy Veteran & More

1. COVID-19: India Crosses 45-lakh Mark

With 95,551 new cases of COVID-19 being reported across the country in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry has informed that close to 74 per cent of the total active cases are from the nine-most affected states. The total number of active cases across the country now stands at 9,43,480 while the number of deaths has reached 76,271. The three most affected states, as per the Health Ministry, are Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh which acount for 4,60,692 active cases amounting to 48.8 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

2. Shiv Sena Goons Attack 62-yr-old Ex-Navy Veteran

In a shocking display of intolerance, Shiv Sena goons have allegedly attacked an ex-Navy officer on Friday over a Whatsapp forward. The 62-year-old retired Navy veteran - Madan Sharma, is currently under treatment at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali. The officer has allegedly filed a complaint against the Sena workers at Kandivali police station.

3. Centre Rejects Objections To Andhra Pradesh's Three Capital Law

In an important development on Thursday, the Centre stressed that the three capital law is not a violation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014. In an additional affidavit filed by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the AP High Court, it dismissed the contention of one of the petitioners that the state could not have three capitals because the aforesaid Act mentioned "a capital" instead of "capitals". MHA undersecretary Lalita Hedaoo pointed out in the affidavit that The General Clauses Act, 1987, mandates that all words in the singular shall include the plural and vice versa.

4. Lalu Yadav's Bail Hearing In Fodder Scam Set On Oct 9

Ahead of the Bihar polls, Ranchi High Court on Friday, has deferred ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea in one of the fodder scam cases to October 9. Yadav's counsel Prabhat Kumar appeared confident remarking, "On October 9 bail will be granted". The case in th hearing was related to the illegal withdrawal of govt funds from the Chaibasa treasury in the fodder scam. Lalu Yadav has been in Birsa Munda Central Jail since 2017 after his conviction in the fodder scam cases and several others.

5. Police Custody Of Actors Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjana Galrani Extended

Kannada film actress Sanjjana Galrani along with her mother were detained on Tuesday by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru for their alleged involvement in a drug case, the police case. In the latest development, the police custody of Sanjana Galrani, along with Kannada actors Ragini Dwivedi, Ravishankar, Rahul, Niyaz, and Loum Pepper Samba — has been extended till 14th September, informed Sandeep Patil, Joint CP-Crime on Bengaluru drug case.

