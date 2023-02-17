India Declares Pakistan-based Rinda A Terrorist, KTF & JKGF As Terror Organisations

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday, February 17, declared Pakistan-based Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda as a terrorist, according to the government notification. Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) have been declared as terrorist organisations.

"Harwinder Singh Sandhu @Rinda, son of Charan Singh Sandhu, resident of village- Sarhali, District- Tarn Taran, Punjab and Village- Rattoke, Police Station- Chohla Sahib, Tarn Taran, Punjab, is associated with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and is presently based in Lahore, Pakistan under the patronage of cross border agencies," MHA said. BKI is already listed as a terrorist organisation.

The government said that Rinda has direct links with Pakistan-based terrorist groups and is involved in the cross-border smuggling of arms, ammunition, and militant hardware besides drugs on a large scale.

Rinda is also involved in various criminal offences like murder, attempt to murder, contract killing, extorting, and robbery in Punjab, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh. It should also be noted that a Red Corner Notice has been issued against Rinda.

KTF & JKGF declared terrorist organisations

Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), which has also been declared a terrorist organisation by the Centre, is a militant outfit that aims to revive terrorism in Punjab and challenges the territorial integrity, unity, national security and sovereignty of India and promotes various acts of terrorism, including targeted killings in Punjab.

Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF), another outfit declared a terrorist organisation by MHA, has been found involved in infiltration bids, narcotics and weapon smuggling and carrying out terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. It draws its cadres from various terrorist organisations, like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen and Harkat-ul—Jehad-E-Islami, the government said.

With the declaration of these two organisations as terrorist organisations, there is now a total of 44 designated terrorist organisations under the First Schedule of the Act.