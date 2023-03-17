India Delivers Joint Statement At Human Rights Council Underlining Mahatma Gandhi’s Values

India delivered a joint statement on ‘Resonance of Thoughts and Values of Mahatma Gandhi in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights’ at the Human Rights Council. Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey presented the statement at the Council on behalf of India and 89 other countries.

In his statement, Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey stressed that there is a strong resonance in the universal values contained in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of the ideas and values espoused by Mahatma Gandhi, the global icon of non-violence.

India underlines Gandhi's values

Underlining that Gandhiji’s advocacy of political, social, and economic inclusion has been manifest in the Sustainable Development Goals, Ambassador Pandey emphasised that Gandhiji was a strong believer in the inclusion of women and girls, as well as persons in vulnerable situations, securing and upholding their rights and dignity.

Ambassador Pandey also spoke about the five core concepts espoused by Gandhiji, i.e. Ahimsa, Satyagraha, Sarvodaya, Swaraj, and Trusteeship, pointing out that they are also the core principles of the UN Charter and UDHR.

Notably, the statement was open for co-sponsorship by more States until the end of the 52nd session of the Council.