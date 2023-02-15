India Demands Pakistan's Answers On Fawad Chaudhry's Pulwama 'success' Assembly Statement

As the Nation remembers the martyrs of Pulwama attack on its 4th anniversary, India has sent a 'letter rogatory' to Pakistan seeking details over the confession statement given by a former cabinet minister of Pakistan, Fawad Chaudhary, on the floor of Pakistan Assembly in the year 2020, wherein he termed the Pulwama attack as a major win.



India has sent a letter rogatory to Pakistan and sought details to multiple questions, related to the incident and the way Pakistan's then minister gave his statement in the assembly. Apart from this, India has shared several mobile numbers which were used by these terrorists and other suspects and some bank account numbers, in which funds were transferred and sought their details.

Around 12 questions have been asked to Pakistan

As per inputs, it is a judicial exercise, under the Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA ) treaty between India and Pakistan, under which, India has sent doubts in the form of questions through letter rogatory to Pakistan. India asked Pakistan to clear their stand on the attack and sought details on 12 questions related to the Pulwama attack.



The letter rogatory consists of questions including, when and who hatched the conspiracy of the Pulwama attack, when were the three terrorist indulged in execution of the terror attack infiltrated into Indian Territory, who provided them arms and ammunitions, when were the terrorist sent to Afghanistan for training, who helped them in infiltrating into Indian soil, who provided funds to the terrorist before the attack, who were the handlers of terrorist infiltrated in India, who was the one who hatched the entire conspiracy, apart from other questions, which has been raised to Pakistan.



Notably, a video of ex-minister Fawad Chaudhry had surfaced, wherein he was seen calling Pulwama attack a major success of the government under Imran Khan, while addressing inside Pakistan assembly.



Now, India has sought details from Pakistan and asked to clear, whether the then cabinet minister Chaudhary had any role in the planned attack on Indian soil, which claimed the life of at least 40 CRPF personnel. India has raised a doubt on the role of Fawad Chaudhay citing his speech in Pakistan's assembly.



It has been stated by the Indian side, mentioning the date of the speech as to why the speech was made and in what context the statement was given on the floor of Pakistan's assembly.

Amid the Pakistan's government reiterations on making good relations with India, now, it's up to the Shahbaz Sharif government to act and respond to the letter rogatory given by India and clear the doubts.

Notably, on February 14, 2019, at least 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives after a suicide bomber drove a car laden with explosives into the security force convoy. The attack was carried out by Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, which is led by Masood Azhar based in Pakistan.

Later, India avenged the Pulwama terror attack by carrying out airstrikes on Jaba Top in Balakot, destroying Jaish's terror training camps. Although the exact number of terrorists killed in the airstrikes is not known, reportedly over 300 religious radicals were killed during the air strikes.