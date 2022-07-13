India Rubbishes 'baseless' Report On Facilitating President Rajapaksa's Escape From Lanka

The Indian High Commission in Colombo on Wednesday denied "baseless and speculative" media reports that New Delhi facilitated the travel of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, out of the island nation.

Reiterating its support to the people of Sri Lanka, the High Commission busted a foriegn propaganda report which claimed India's role in facilitating Rajapaksa's travel to the Maldives amid the mounting crises in the country.

High Commission categorically denies baseless and speculative media reports that India facilitated the recent reported travel of @gotabayar @Realbrajapaksa out of Sri Lanka. It is reiterated that India will continue to support the people of Sri Lanka (1/2) — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) July 13, 2022

as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values , established democratic institutions and constitutional framework.(2/2) — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) July 13, 2022

Presdient Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees Sri Lanka

Earlier today, the Sri Lankan Prime Minister's office confirmed that President Gotabaya had fled the nation along with his wife and other family members. The Sri Lanka Air Force also informed that the President left on a military jet and arrived in the capital of the Maldives, Male, at around 03:00 AM (local time).

Gotabaya Rajapaksa had promised to formally resign as President on Wednesday to make way for a "peaceful transition of power". The President had fled his official residence in Colombo last week, just before tens of thousands of protesters overran it.

As president, Rajapaksa enjoys immunity from arrest and may be wanting to go abroad before his resignation, to avoid being detained. He, his wife, and two bodyguards were among the passengers on board an Antonov-32 military aircraft that took off from Sri Lanka's main international airport late last night.

On their arrival in the Maldives, the First Family was driven to an undisclosed location under police escort, an airport official in Male said. The departure of the 73-year-old leader was stalled for more than 24 hours in a humiliating stand-off with immigration personnel in Colombo. Local media reported that Rajapaksa tried to catch a flight to Dubai but airport staff stood in his way and forced him to beat a humiliating retreat.

