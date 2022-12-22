India Detected 4 Cases Of BF.7 Omicron Sub-variant Currently Causing Surge In China

India reported four COVID-19 cases of the B.7 Omicron sub-variant in the past six months -- a new variant that has currently caused a rapid surge in China, as per official sources. Out of four, three cases were reported from Gujarat while another one was from Odisha's Bhubaneswar in the month of July, September, and November. Though, no more cases have been found so far and the infection wasn't found strong.

"There are currently ten different variants of Covid-19 in the country, with the latest variant being BF.7. At present various variants of Omicron are spreading in the country and the Delta variant can still be seen in the country," a source told ANI

Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani informed that on November 18, a woman in Vadodra with a travel history to America was found BF.7 variant positive. "She recovered after home isolation and her condition is normal. There is no need to panic, situations are under control," the official said.

As per the officials, the infected patients were suffering from cough and mild fever. Notably, this came after a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States, China, Brazil, and South Korea prompted the Central government to review the pandemic situation in India.

On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya held a "COVID review" meeting in New Delhi. In this crucial meeting, Mandaviya along with senior officials and experts discussed the measures that could be taken amid the rise in cases in neighbouring China and other countries. Medical experts such as member (Health) of NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul, AIIMS Director M Srinivas, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman N L Arora, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, and other senior officials participated in the meeting chaired by Mandaviya.

What is the BF.7 variant?

The BF.7 is an abbreviated form for BA.5.2.1.7. It is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated. Persons infected with the BF.7 variant of Omicron may experience symptoms similar to other sub-variants. Common symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, vomiting, fatigue, and diarrhea.