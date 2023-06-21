India Doctors Rightly Identify Woman’s Tumour Post Multiple Instances Of Diagnosis Failure

A middle-aged female residing in Dubai was suffering from recurrent episodes of fainting spells, tremors and palpitations over the last four-six months. Doctors in Dubai evaluated her with multiple abdominal imaging studies like CT, MRI and other investigations but could not isolate the cause.

The patient then visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital New Delhi for further evaluation and underwent a minimally-invasive advanced endoscopic procedure called endoscopic ultrasound (EUS). There, the doctors found out the real cause of her illness.

The patient was suffering from sudden loss of consciousness. Hypoglycemia or low blood glucose is a common cause of repeated loss of consciousness. Usually, this is seen in patients suffering from diabetes mellitus who experience hypoglycemia after taking their medication.

It is to be noted that the patient was not diabetic. After vigilant scrutiny, it was found that she had a tumour which produced hypoglycemia. The doctors at the Institute of Liver, Gastroenterology and Pancreatico Biliary Sciences at Sir Ganga Ram hospital, reported ectopic insulinoma.

The patient is now well and completely free of the tumour

Prof. Anil Arora, Chairman, Institute of Liver Gastroenterology & Pancreatico Biliary Sciences said, “Recently, a middle-aged female, non-diabetic residing in Dubai was suffering from recurrent episodes of fainting spells, tremors and palpitations over the last 4-6 months. Doctors in Dubai evaluated her with multiple abdominal imaging studies like CT, MRI and other investigations but could not isolate the cause. She then visited ILGPS at SGRH for further evaluation and underwent a minimally-invasive advanced endoscopic procedure called endoscopic ultrasound (EUS).”

Dr. Shrihari Anikhindi, Consultant Gastroenterologist and Therapeutic Endoscopist, Institute of Liver Gastroenterology & Pancreatico Biliary Science, elucidated by saying “EUS (endoscopic ultrasound) is a procedure which allows visualisation from within the gastrointestinal tract since the instrument is closer to many organs in the abdomen (Figure 1)."

"Also, it has the added advantage of obtaining a biopsy, which makes it a very useful test for suspected tumors. In this patient, on meticulous screening with EUS, we found a small 1.4 x1.6 cm tumour near the duodenum (1st part of the small intestine) (Figure 2). We extracted a sample via needle (also called FNAC) for testing under microscope which revealed an insulinoma,” he added.

Prof. Anil Arora further said, “Insulinoma is rare tumour which secretes large amounts of insulin. It is seen 4 per 10,00,000 (1 million cases). Almost 98 percent cases are found in or near the pancreas, but 2 percent cases are found elsewhere in the body. These tumours are what we call ectopic or extra-pancreatic insulinomas. These tumours may be easily missed by CT scan and even MRI. In such cases, endoscopic ultrasound plays a crucial role in finding the tumour. However, even on the EUS, operator experience and skill are a confounding factor. Once we localised the tumour via the EUS, the patient was taken for surgical removal.”

Dr. Naimish Mehta, GI Surgeon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital removed the tumour using a minimally invasive laparoscopic approach. Post removal of the tumour, the patient is now completely symptom free.

Dr. Mehta concluded by saying that “Such cases need a high index of clinical judgement and added skill of advanced procedures to localise these small tumours. We are proud to have both in our armamentarium at Institute of Liver Gastroenterology & Pancreatico Biliary Sciences, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.”