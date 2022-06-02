India Does Its Part: Envoy In Kabul Checking Delivery Of Supplies To Afghanistan, Says MEA

In a key development, a multi-member delegation from India will meet senior members of the Taliban in Kabul to oversee humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. According to MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, the team, headed by Joint Secretary JP Singh, will meet senior members of the Taliban as well as representatives of international organizations. The MEA, however, underlined that the visit should not be characterized as a diplomatic engagement.

"A multi-member team headed by Jt Secy JP Singh is in Kabul. The team will meet senior members of the Taliban. They'll also meet representatives of international organizations who are involved in the delivery of humanitarian assistance. We're focused on the security of our officials," he said.

Detailing the humanitarian assistance to the nation, Bagchi stated that India had promised 50,000 tonnes of wheat, medicines, half a million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and others, which had been largely funneled through international bodies like WHO. "They have a process. We have not specified which section should get it. Our effort to ensure it reaches the people is done on our part through international organizations," he said.

MEA on re-opening of Indian Embassy in Afghanistan

The MEA also weighed in on the re-opening of the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan stating that the historical and civilizational ties between the two nations would guide India's approach to the Afghanistani people. "On our Embassy reopening... given the deteriorating situation in August 2021, we had pulled out India-based officials. Local staff continues to be there for maintenance and upkeep of the Embassy premises. Our historical and civilisational ties with Afghan people will guide what we do in Afghanistan," he said.

"Our team has gone there (Kabul), and I would not characterize it as diplomatic management. The team is there for the delivery operations of our humanitarian assistance. I don't see any other element. You're reading too much into this visit. The Afghan embassy here is operating. There are issues to be resolved. The international community is also looking into it," he added.

On August 15, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, putting an end to more than two months of military blitz. Since then, the law and order situation in the war-ravaged country has remained shaky with a shrinking economy and an unpredictable security situation for people. The terror group is under the clutches of its toughest challenge as it attempts to manage the national leadership, sidelined by the international community as a 'rogue state'. Since the Taliban's takeover in August 2021, India has continuously provided humanitarian assistance, including life-saving medicines to Afghanistan.