India Does Not Want To Remain 'assembly Workshop' For Military Platforms: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, while addressing a 'CEOs Roundtable' at the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru, conveyed to the top Indian and global aerospace majors that India does not want to remain an "assembly workshop" for military platforms.

Singh asserted at the meet, organised at the Yelahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru, that the country now aims to produce cutting-edge defence hardware.

Aim to boost Aatmanirbhar Bharat

In his address, the defence minister called upon the industry leaders to support India's aspirations to become a leading manufacturer of key military platforms and equipment using critical technologies, in sync with the country's policy of attaining self-reliance in defence production.

Following the roundtable, Rajnath Singh said, "Addressed the CEOs of local and global OEMs during a Round Table event in Bengaluru today. The govt is open to new ideas and it is committed to fully harness the energy and capability of private sector partners in the area of defence production."

He said, "India is the 5th largest economy in the world and we hope to become 3rd largest economy in the next 5 years"

Defence Minister also called upon Indian and global industry leaders to support the govt’s endeavour to design, develop and manufacture cutting-edge products, using critical technologies. He stressed that this is essential for attaining complete Aatmanirbharta in the defence sector.