India has been elected to serve on the United Nations World Heritage Committee for a four-year term beginning this year. The United Nations Committee is in charge of allocating World Heritage money and assisting governments in maintaining World Heritage sites. The World Heritage Convention is also implemented by this organisation. "Good day for Indian diplomacy. Elected to the @UNESCO World Heritage Committee for 2021-25," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet on Thursday.



Meanwhile, in his tweet, EAM also informed that Interpol on Thursday elected India's candidate Praveen Sinha who is Special Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as Delegate for Asia in its Executive Committee. S Jaishankar wrote on Twitter on Thursday that it was a good day for Indian diplomacy. He announced that India had been elected to the UNESCO World Heritage Committee for the years 2021 to 25. He also mentioned that Praveen Sinha was chosen to the INTERPOL HQ Executive Committee.

On Thursday, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi tweeted, “Happy to announce that India has won the seat on World Heritage Committee from the Asia Pacific region. I thank all our supporters for leading us to this historic win.” “Matter of great pride that India is once again the member of the prestigious 21 nation world heritage committee (WHC) from 2021-25. This is India’s 4th term in the WHC. Congratulations India and Team ASI,” Minister of Tourism, Culture, G Kishan Reddy said in a tweet on Thursday. Re-election to the UN Cultural Organization's Executive Board for the 2021-25 term was held last week, with India winning by 164 votes. The United Nations Committee is in charge of allocating World Heritage money and assisting governments in maintaining World Heritage sites. The World Heritage Convention is also implemented by this organisation.

