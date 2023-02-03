India Set To Take Green Energy Lead With PM Modi Launching Key Initiatives In Bengaluru

India is all set to take leadership in the green energy sector with PM Modi launching multiple projects during India Energy Week in Bengaluru on Monday, February 6. The objective is to bring down India's dependency on fossil fuels to the barest minimum over the next decade. This is part of a larger plan to keep India in leadership regarding issues like climate change, a subject very close to PM Modi's heart.

PM Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week in Bengaluru on February 6. It will have more than 650 exhibitors, 34 ministers from across world. It is for the first time India is organising such event, a record number of CEOs from top energy companies participating: Sources



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/SIeaaRTxAz February 3, 2023

As per the sources in the Ministry of Petroleum, PM Modi is expected to announce several significant energy initiatives at India Energy Week, including the acceleration of ethanol blending to 20% under the initiative called E20 by 2025, producing clothing by recycling millions of plastic bottles, and PM Modi is also anticipated to inaugurate a green hydrogen mobility rally.

Global Bio Fuel Alliance

According to sources, a biofuel global alliance will be launched and with countries like China, the United States, Russia, and Brazil being invited, this will act as a pressure group to make more and more nations focus on green energy.

E20 by 2025 Initiative

PM Modi will launch India's E20 mission with 100 petrol pumps in 13 states, as per the sources. E20 fuel is a mix of 20% ethanol and 80% petrol. It is a big move because till now, the ethanol blend in petrol was 5%. With substantial effort from the government, the availability and production of ethanol are increasing. The government is confident of the major rollout of 20 per cent of ethanol in petrol by 2030, instead of 2025.

Sources also revealed that a lot of effort is being put in order to make ethanol available from bamboo instead of sugarcane. India is in the process of building the first bamboo-based ethanol refinery in the world, with a daily output of 30,000 litres.

The 20% blending of ethanol can be increased to 80% in the years to come, as per the sources. This major step will directly reduce our energy import bill, making India a green fuel hub. This decision will also help in taking pollution down.

PM Modi is also expected to unveil the massive solar energy cooking tops project. According to sources, efforts will be made to get subsidised solar cooking tops in all major cities. This initiative will encourage people to move towards solar energy from traditional LPG gas,

PET Recycling Initiative

During India Energy Week, Prime Minister Modi will also announce an innovative project under which fibre for cloth material will be produced from discarded plastic bottles or PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles. This method will reduce the energy needed to produce clothing by 59% and the carbon footprint by 79%. Around one million PET bottles will be recycled and clothes will be produced from them.

Green Mobility Rally

PM Modi will also flag off the green mobility rally which will have hydrogen buses and electric vehicles.

India has promised to become carbon neutral by 2070 and all these projects will give a quantum jump to the country in that direction.