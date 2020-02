People celebrate as India beats Pakistan in the Under-19 World Cup semi-final on Tuesday. India chased down the 173-run target in 35 overs, booking a berth in their third straight finals. The Indian bowlers did a commendable job in restricting Pakistan to a low total, with Sushant, Bishnoi and Karthik Tyagi spearheading the attack and bowling out Pakistan for just 172 runs.