India Envisages A 'free, Open, Inclusive' Indo-Pacific Region, Says Muraleedharan

On December 4, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that India's vision of the Indo-Pacific region pushes for it to be “inclusive” with an emphasis on cooperation between the CLMV (Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, and Vietnam) nations. Speaking at the sixth virtual India-CLMV business conclave ‘Building Bridges for Constructive Development’, Muraleedharan said that India envisioned a strong and peaceful Indo-Pacific region with a focus on ASEAN centrality, adding, that the region must be “free, open, inclusive and rules-based.”

“India’s objective is a multi-faceted engagement with all countries in the region and those with stakes in it, to enhance Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR). After all, ‘Live and Let Live’ is the shared civilizational ethos of India and CLMV nations,” the Minister of State for External Affairs stressed.

The Minister of State for External Affairs said that it was integral for the CLMV countries to look forward to the peaceful resolution of disputes, avoidance of use or threat of use of force, and adherence to international laws, rules, and regulations. Laying importance on ASEAN integration and India’s connectivity agenda in the region, Muraleedharan said that India was planning the utilization of USD 1 billion credit line for enhancement of physical and digital connectivity among the Indo-Pacific nations. India would like to invite the CLMV countries to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure(CDRI) and participate in activities of seven pillars of Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative [(IPOI), which has synergies with ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP)], he added.

Read: PM Modi Announces 'Covin' Software For Covid Vaccine Information & Tracking In India

Read: China's Nonsensical Study Claiming COVID's Origin Is India Called Out; CSIR Tears It Apart

PDF-CLMV Fund, umpteen projects

Citing the Quick Impact Project (QIP), Muraleedharan said that obligation to the scheme has led to major cooperation among the CLMV (Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar & Vietnam) countries since 2015. At least 29 projects were finished under the QIP, and 39 projects were under implementation, of which, as many as 25 were sanctioned this year. The scheme enhanced the Water Resource Management and co-operation with Vietnam on over 39 projects that were sanctioned by India for building infrastructure for efficient water management in its drought-prone areas.

"It is our firm belief that promotion of businesses and private investments is essential for growth in CLMV region,” Muraleedharan said, adding that the Govt. of India created "PDF-CLMV Fund" with a corpus of Rs. 500 crore to catalyze investments from the Indian private sector in the CLMV region. Furthermore, in an official release, the Ministry of External Affairs appreciated the initiative of the Confederation of Indian Industry(CII) in organizing the 6th India-CLMV Business Conclave despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read: World Sees India As A Trustworthy And Promising Partner: PM Modi

Read: India Kick Starts Two-day Naval Drill With Russia In Eastern Indian Ocean