India Envoy In Sri Lanka Meets Leaders Of North, East Provinces; Assures Cooperation

The High Commission of India in Colombo on March 14 informed the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay held a series of meeting with leaders of various political parties of northern and eastern provinces in the Island nation. According to a statement, on Saturday, Baglay held meetings with leaders in Jaffna and Trincomalee. He also visited the site of the proposed solar power plants located at Sampur which is to be developed as a joint venture between India and Sri Lanka.

Following Baglay’s meeting with Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) MP Kulasingam Dhileeban, the Sri Lankan leader expressed gratitude towards India for its consistent position on the implementation of the 13th amendment. Dhileeban also requested more Indian assistance projects in Wanni electoral district. According to the statement, a 15-member TNA delegation, led by the President of Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) Mavai Senathiraja, Members of Parliament Selvam Adaikalanathan (TELO), Sidhthathan (PLOTE), Sumanthiran, Sritharan, Charles Nirmalanathan and several young council leaders from the Northern Province, apprised the High Commissioner of development requirements of the people of the province.

An eight-member Tamil parties’ delegation had briefed the High Commissioner on current economic and political priorities. Several practical suggestions were made for deeper engagement in the fields of water, sanitation, education, skill development, health, agriculture, connectivity and fishing. Further, MP Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam and Selvakumar Kajendran of TNPF mentioned Baglay the priorities of the party for the North and the East.

India assures continued cooperation

The High Commissioner had also interacted with political leaders of TNA from the Eastern Province. Following the meetings, Baglay assured India’s continued engagement in the development of the Eastern Province. He also assured his interlocutors of continued cooperation from India in infrastructural development, economic investment and additional projects under grant assistance for development cooperation from India in the Province.

According to the statement, Baglay highlighted India's long-standing cooperation and commitment to the development of the northern and eastern provinces in accordance with the requirements of the people and priorities set by their elected representatives. He also recalled commitments of the Sri Lankan government relating to the legitimate aspirations of the Tamil community for equality, justice, peace and dignity. Moreover, he maintained that achieving them through meaningful devolution within a united Sri Lanka will also contribute to peace, reconciliation, inclusive progress and strength of the country.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: @IndiainSL/Twitter)