India Envoy Meets Chinese Foreign Minister, Urges Compliance To Doklam Agreement

Indian ambassador to China Vikram Misri, on March 6, met Chinese Foreign minister Luo Zhaohui in Beijing. During the meeting, Misri stressed the importance of completing the disengagement of troops from the remaining areas of eastern Ladakh. Zhaohui served as the Chinese envoy to India, when in 2017 Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a fearsome faceoff for 73 days over the Doklam region.

A complete disengagement of the Chinese troops from the contested region, Misri stressed would lead to the restoration of peace and tranquillity at the border as well as bolster bilateral relations. In addition, Misri also “flagged outstanding consular issues pertaining to Indian nationals and requested the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ facilitation”. Both sides completed withdrawing of troops from the Pangong Lake area earlier in February,

Meanwhile, a Chinese legislator who leads a regiment in the country's southwestern border defence frontline is scheduled to submit a proposal at the upcoming two sessions, suggesting that China should enhance border management and control by deploying more smart equipment like drones, as his experience and research indicate huge room for improvement despite the wide use of such devices by the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Hou Yun, the commander of a border defence regiment affiliated with the PLA Tibet Military Command and also National People's Congress deputy, will submit the proposal at this year's two sessions, which are scheduled to convene this week, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Saturday.

According to a Global Times report, Drones, currently in use by the Chinese frontline troops are mainly small or medium-sized multi-rotor drones. Such drones can vertically take off and land, making them operable at almost any location. They don't require an airfield and it's easy for frontline troops to learn their technical requirements, making them the first choice for border missions, Fu Qianshao, a Chinese military aviation expert, told the Global Times on Sunday.

