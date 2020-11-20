India, EU Condemn Terrorism In All Its Forms, Explore Sanctions As A Tool To Combat Terror

India and the European Union (EU) on Thursday, November 19 have strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and resolved to support each other in the fight against terrorism at the 12th Counter Terrorism Dialogue. The virtually held dialogue was an opportunity to continue close cooperation and coordination between the India-EU strategic partnership.

India-EU strongly condemns terrorism

During the dialogue, India and the EU have strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including the use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism. Further, India has condemned the recent terror attacks in the member states of the European Union and expressed condolences to the families of the victims, according to the official release by the Ministry of External Affairs. Meanwhile, the EU has also reiterated its denunciation of terrorist attacks in India, including 26/11 Mumbai, Pathankot and Pulwama, and reiterated its support for the people and government of India in the fight against terrorism, the release said.

To strengthen international cooperation to battle terrorism

India and the EU further emphasised the need to strengthen international cooperation to battle terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner. They reaffirmed that it is important that the perpetrators of violence and terrorism are brought to justice. Further, the participants of the Dialogue evaluated threats posed by UN-sanctioned terrorist entities and emphasised the need for concerted action against all terrorist networks, the release said. They also underscored the urgent need for all countries to take an immediate, sustained and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under their control is used for terrorist attacks on other countries, it added.

Views on current counter-terrorism challenges

The participants also exchanged views on current counter-terrorism challenges, including countering radicalisation and violent extremism, combating the financing of terrorism, and tackling terrorist use of the internet. They agreed to strengthen cooperation in dealing with these challenges. The participants also discussed sanctions as a tool to combat terrorism, including the designations of certain terrorist groups and individuals. Further, they also discussed ways to deepen cooperation between Indian Agencies and their European counterparts, including Europol, to enhance interaction in the sphere of counter-terrorism.

The Counter-Terrorism Dialogue was co-chaired by Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary for Counter-Terrorism, Ministry of External Affairs of India, and Joanneke Balfoort, Director for Security Policy, European External Action Service.

