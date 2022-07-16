India, EU Hold 10th Human Rights Dialogue; Commit To 'protect And Promote' Human Rights

India and the European Union on Friday held their 10th Human Rights Dialogue during which discussions were held over several key issues as they reiterated their commitment to protecting and promoting all human rights and further concurred on the importance of safeguarding freedom, independence, and diversity of civil society actors, including human rights defenders and journalists.

The dialogue was held in New Delhi following which a joint press statement was issued stating that the 10th India-EU human rights dialogue allowed for discussions on a wide range of human rights issues. Among the range of discussions, both sides expressed their commitment to protecting human rights.

"India and the EU reiterated their commitment to protecting and promoting all human rights. In this context, as open and democratic societies, they emphasised the universality, indivisibility, interdependence, and interrelatedness of all human rights", the statement said.

Key discussions in India-EU Human Rights Dialogue

According to the statement, the two sides exchanged views and concerns on civil and political rights, rights of persons belonging to minorities and vulnerable groups, freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression, and opinion both online and offline. Following this, they also deliberated on the matter of women empowerment, children’s rights, LGBTQI+ rights, the rights of migrants, and the use of technology in the area of democracy and human rights.

“They both concurred on the importance of safeguarding the freedom, independence and diversity of civil society actors, including human rights defenders and journalists, and respecting freedom of association and peaceful assembly,” the statement added. .

While on one hand, the European Union maintained its stand opposing capital punishment in all cases and without exception, India also reiterated its stand on the recognition of the right to development as a distinct, universal, inalienable, and fundamental human right that is applicable to all people in all countries.

Notably, both sides also expressed the need to foster greater engagement on human rights issues, both based on internationally recognised laws and standards. Furthermore, India and the EU also updated each other on various factors including the implementation of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and initiatives on corporate sustainability due diligence.

India also updated the EU on the status of its first National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights.

