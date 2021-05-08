India-EU Issue Joint Statement After Summit, Focus On COVID-19 Pandemic, Trade, Technology

After the much-awaited Leaders' Summit, India and the European Union on Saturday issued a joint statement. As per the joint statement, India and the EU in the Summit highlighted the shared interests, principles, and values of democracy, freedom, rule of law, and respect for human rights, which underpin their Strategic Partnership. Read the full statement here- https://www.mea.gov.in/

Building global health preparedness and resilience

Acknowledging the difficult circumstances caused globally by the pandemic, India and EU in the joint statement condoled the loss of lives and expressed the deepest sympathy with the families of the victims of this pandemic in India, Europe, and the rest of the world. They then went on to agree to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic through global cooperation and solidarity and underlined their commitment to work together to ensure a better, safer, sustainable, and inclusive recovery, including in the context of this year’s G20 Summit in Rome.

Recognizing the role of extensive immunization as a global public good and concurring that the vaccination process is not a race amongst countries but a race against time, India and the EU welcomed the EU’s and its Member States’ contribution to vaccines’ production and their substantial support to the COVAX Facility, as well as India’s efforts to produce and distribute COVID-19 vaccines to over 90 countries through its ‘Vaccine Maitri’. India appreciated the EU’s and its Member States’ quick support and assistance, coordinated through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, thus keeping the spirit of solidarity and cooperation that has been the hallmark of India-EU relations.

Not just in times of COVID, they committed to working together to better prepare for and respond to other global health emergencies as well. They agreed to cooperate on resilient medical supply chains, vaccines, and the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), and on the application of international good manufacturing standards to ensure high quality and safety of products.

Fostering inclusive growth through trade, connectivity, and technology

India and the EU agreed to enhance their trade and investment relationship to realize their untapped potential thus contributing to inclusive and sustainable economic growth and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and for that purpose, also agreed to resume negotiations for a balanced, ambitious, comprehensive, and mutually beneficial trade agreement which would respond to the current challenges.

They launched today a sustainable and comprehensive Connectivity Partnership that upholds international law, conforms with international norms and affirms the shared values of democracy, freedom, rule of law, and respect for international commitments. The partnership will promote a transparent, viable, inclusive, sustainable, comprehensive, and rules-based connectivity, and will comply with principles of social, economic, fiscal, climate, and environmental sustainability and a level playing field for economic operators.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the much-awaited India-EU Leaders' Summit with the Heads of 27 EU Member States on Saturday. The virtual meeting was hosted by Portuguese PM António Costa as Portugal currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

“The India-EU Leaders’ Meeting is an unprecedented opportunity for discussion with all the leaders of the EU Member States. It is a significant political milestone and will further build on the momentum witnessed in the relationship since the 15th India-EU Summit in July 2020,” the government had said in a statement on Thursday.

Charles Michel, President of the European Council said the EU and India stand shoulder to shoulder in the fight against COVID-19. “We are delivering equipment to the people of India and working to boost vaccine production. We are also committed to doing our part to tackle climate change and meeting the Paris goals,” he tweeted.

