India-EU Summit: PM Modi, European Leaders Open Talks On Trade, COVID-19 And Security

Stressing that India and the European Union (EU) are "natural partners", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the partnership is useful for peace and stability in the world. The PM made his opening remarks at the 15th India-EU Summit that was held virtually in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. The 27-nation bloc was represented by European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

The Summit was originally scheduled for March this year but had to be postponed owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I am committed to deepening relations between India and the EU. For this, we must adopt a long-term strategic perspective. Along with this, an action-oriented agenda should be created, which can be implemented within the stipulated time frame. India and EU are natural partners. Our partnership is also useful for peace and stability in the world. This reality has become even more evident in today's global situation," PM Modi said.

Challenges ahead

He noted that both the health and prosperity of Indian and EU citizens are facing challenges amid the pandemic and highlighted "different types of pressures" on the rules-based international order, a possible hint on China's recent territorial adventurism.

"Apart from the current challenges, long-term challenges like climate change are also a priority for both of us. In our efforts to increase the use of renewable energy in India, we invite investment and technology from Europe. I hope that through this Virtual Summit our relations will gain momentum," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, EU's Charles Michel thanked India for its co-operation with the bloc during the Coronavirus pandemic saying, "I would like to pay tribute to your role nationally and internationally, multilaterally in combating COVID19 pandemic."

Topics on the table

During the Summit, the two sides are expected to kick off a process for effective cooperation between the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Europol, unveil a five-year roadmap to further expand ties and are likely to launch a separate dialogue on maritime security and for boosting trade and investment, the officials said.

On the long-pending India-EU free trade agreement known as EU-India Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA), the officials said the current trade relationship between the two sides was below its potential and far less than what the bloc expects. In the context of the stalled talks on the FTA, the officials talked about "India's protectionist approach" on tariffs and reservations on opening up its services sector, adding New Delhi is also not showing interest in trade with sustainable development.

