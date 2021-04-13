India-European Union Dialogue focus On Democracy, Freedom And Respect For Human Rights

The ninth India-European Union dialogue was held on 12 April 2021 in New Delhi. The two sides reiterated their commitment to shared principles and values of democracy, freedom, respect for human rights. The Human Rights Dialogue was co-chaired by the Joint Secretary for Europe West in the MEA, Sandeep Chakravorty and the Ambassador to the European Union to India, Ugo Astuto.

India-European Union dialogue

According to the press release of the Ministry of External Affairs, the two sides exchanged their views on strengthening human rights in all spheres such as social, economic etc. The two leaders expressed the need to foster greater engagement on human rights issues.

The two sides discussed civil and political rights, freedom of religion or belief, women empowerment, children's rights, rights of women minorities and vulnerable groups.

Both the EU and India expressed the need to foster greater engagement on human rights issue based on internationally recognised human rights laws and standards. The two sides also recognised the importance of strengthening the Human Rights mechanism for the promotion of human rights and the role of the National Human Rights institution civil society actors and journalists in the regard.

According to MEA, the two sides have enhanced India-EU cooperation in international fora at United Nations General Assembly and the UN Human Rights. In this regard, the Indian delegation proposed to hold regular exchange between their respective permanent missions to the UN based in Geneva and explore corporation at the UNHRC.The European Union reiterated its opposition to capital punishment in all cases.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)