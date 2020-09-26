‘Understandable For A Nation Buried In Medievalism’: India Lambasts Pakistan In UN Reply

Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan fearmongered over India's UT of Jammu-Kashmir, India firmly responded and requested the United Nations for the floor to exercise Right to Reply in response to Pakistan's statements. Pakistan PM in his UNGA address repeated his claims on 'RSS' 'Hindutva' and commented on India's new domicile law for Kashmir - calling it a 'war crime'. As Khan began his speech, Indian delegate Mijito Vinito walked out of the hall in New York.

Indian delegate Mijito Vinito presented India's stand and asserted the rules and legislation in Jammu and Kashmir to be an internal affair.

“The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India. The rules and legislation brought in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are strictly internal affairs of India. The only dispute left in Kashmir relates to the part of Kashmir that is still under illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to vacate all those areas that it is in illegal occupation of,” said Mijito Vinito, First Secretary, India Mission to the United Nations.

Vinito further pointed out that the Pakistan PM is the “same person who referred to the terrorist Osama Bin Laden as a ‘Martyr’ in his Parliament in July”. He further called out Pakistan PM Imran Khan's lie-filled 'íncessant rant' at the UNGA, adding that it was the same man who admitted in 2019 that his country was harbouring terrorists who were trained by Pakistan while he was spewing venom about India.

“This Hall heard the incessant rant of someone who had nothing to show for himself, who had no achievements to speak of, and no reasonable suggestion to offer to the world. Instead, we saw lies, misinformation, warmongering, and malice spread through this Assembly. The words used today at this great Assembly by the leader of Pakistan (Imran Khan) demean the very essence of the United Nations,” Vinito said.

'Nation that is deeply buried in medievalism'

Further claiming that Pakistan 'provides pensions for dreaded and listed terrorists out of State funds', Vinito said,

“This is the country that brought genocide to South Asia 39 years ago when it killed its own people. This is the same country that provides pensions for dreaded and listed terrorists out of State funds. This is the same country that has the dubious distinction of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations."

"For a nation that is deeply buried in medievalism, it is understandable that the tenets of modern civilised society such as peace, dialogue and diplomacy are farfetched," Vinito added.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Fearmongers Over Kashmir's Domicile Law At UNGA

Terming India as a country sponsoring 'Islamophobia', he claimed that India had regarded Muslims as 'propellers of COVID-19 virus' and alleged that they were denied medical attention. Commenting on Assam's NRC, he fearmongered that 2 million Muslims had been 'stripped off their citizenship'. India's Permanent Representative to UN - Tirumurti has vowed a 'befitting right of reply' to Khan's 'litany of vicious falsehood'.

