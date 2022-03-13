India Expanded Unconditional Help To Other Nations In Times Of Need: Meekanshi Lekhi

Praising humanitarian aid to other countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi said that India has expanded its unconditional support to other nations in times of necessity. Lekhi, who is also the Minister of State for External Affairs, also spoke about India extending help and evacuating citizens of Nepal and Bangladesh from war-stricken Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga'.

While addressing an event organised by the Ministry of Culture on Saturday, March 12, to celebrate the completion of one year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in New Delhi, Lekhi said, "India has done only good for the world at large, and always extended unconditional support to other nations in the hour of need."

Since the global epidemic began, India has provided COVID-19-related medical and other support, including vaccines, to over 150 countries, according to the Ministry of Health. Lekhi said that in the future year India will take centre stage and emerge as the international leader. She also highlighted how India had stood tall with other nations during the COVID pandemic.

Meenakshi Lekhi went on to say that the world has a misperception about India when it comes to women.

"India is a country where women play an important part in politics and other fields, whether it's contributing to the Vedas, ruling, being a priestess, or teaching," she said.

Operation Ganga: India rescuing foreign nationals

Under Operation Ganga, the Government of India, not just rescued Indians, but also helped foreign nationals. Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the evacuation of Nepali nationals from the conflict zone of Ukraine. As acknowledged by Nepalese PM Deuba, India under 'Operation Ganga' evacuated four Nepali nationals who reached the country via India.

Four Nepali nationals have just arrived in Nepal from Ukraine via India.



Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi and the Government of India for the assistance in repatriating Nepali nationals through the #OperationGanga. — Sher Bahadur Deuba (@SherBDeuba) March 12, 2022

On Wednesday, March 9, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saving nine Bangladeshi nationals from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar praised officials who helped the government of India's 'Operation Ganga' to repatriate students back from war-torn Ukraine run smoothly on Friday.

On the day the Russia-Ukraine war broke out on February 24, the Indian Prime Minister called on the Russian President to sensitise him about India's concerns regarding the security of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students and communicated that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India.